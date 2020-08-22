ImageCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.14 Million (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $10.14 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001031 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 67.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001463 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 67.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,120,000 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.