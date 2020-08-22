Inlet Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 4.4% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.9% during the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3.3% during the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Stephens boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.40.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $211.57. 3,484,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,946,108. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.01.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

