Inlet Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.3% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.70 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Shares of SKT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.78. 2,532,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,946,729. The company has a market capitalization of $548.68 million, a PE ratio of 82.58 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.96. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $17.94.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

