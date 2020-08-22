Inlet Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $182.03. 12,614,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,866,229. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.46 and a 200 day moving average of $162.15.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

