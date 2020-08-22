Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $342,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,505 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 42.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Facebook by 223.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 177,179 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 23.3% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 6.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $46,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,664 shares in the company, valued at $879,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,586 shares of company stock worth $8,077,547 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.21.

Shares of FB traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.01. 15,382,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,597,684. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $278.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.84 and a 200 day moving average of $211.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

