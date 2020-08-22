Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in Carnival by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Carnival by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Carnival by 1,368.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Carnival from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

NYSE:CCL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 18,742,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,765,110. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post -7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

