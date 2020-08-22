Inlet Private Wealth LLC Invests $241,000 in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 414.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 621.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Daniel Gelatt acquired 28,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.52 per share, with a total value of $999,816.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,668,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFG traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,127. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.47.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

Several analysts recently commented on PFG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

