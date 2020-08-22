Inlet Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 4,076 TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 53.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.72.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.68. The company had a trading volume of 13,725,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,519,673. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.67, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average is $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

