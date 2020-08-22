Inlet Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,897 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 16,201 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 67,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth $440,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of BP by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 51,686 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on BP shares. Piper Sandler upgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Cfra cut their price objective on BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.74.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $21.46. 12,010,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,550,027. BP plc has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $40.08. The company has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.41.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). BP had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BP plc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.