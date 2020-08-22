Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) COO Sells $14,910.00 in Stock

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $14,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Susan Seilheimer Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 28th, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 39,071 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $597,004.88.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 5,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $19,980.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $16,120.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 10,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $82,500.00.

BE opened at $17.06 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corp has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 3.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in Bloom Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. 40.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

