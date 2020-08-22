Intersect Capital LLC Buys 7,171 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,229 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.4% of Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 58,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 167,891 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $635,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.3% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 62,710 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 75.1% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 221,952 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after buying an additional 95,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.25. 17,379,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,010,194. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The stock has a market cap of $178.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,869 shares of company stock valued at $895,356 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.39.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

