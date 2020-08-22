Intersect Capital LLC Decreases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Intersect Capital LLC cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,906,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,195,157,000 after purchasing an additional 729,531 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,253 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 52.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,486,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,515,000 after purchasing an additional 153,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $816,226,000 after purchasing an additional 907,275 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.26.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.03. 4,419,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,715,183. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.50. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The company has a market cap of $137.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

