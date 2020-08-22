Intersect Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Intersect Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,434 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,219,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,469 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,167,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,575,000 after purchasing an additional 939,971 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,737,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,220,000 after buying an additional 1,198,115 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,977,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,615,000 after buying an additional 354,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,626,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,053,000 after buying an additional 545,225 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $57.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,999. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

