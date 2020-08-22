Intersect Capital LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Intersect Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $1,575.57. 1,738,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,017. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,591.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,509.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1,380.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,072.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

