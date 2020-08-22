Intersect Capital LLC Grows Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,054,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,579,153. The company has a market capitalization of $231.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.55, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

