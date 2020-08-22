Intersect Capital LLC Has $3.01 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.0% of Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $46,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,664 shares in the company, valued at $879,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,586 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,547 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.01. The stock had a trading volume of 15,382,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,597,684. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market cap of $766.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $278.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.21.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

