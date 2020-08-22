Intersect Capital LLC Has $532,000 Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,283,000 after buying an additional 3,220,828 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,056,000 after buying an additional 8,150,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,294,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,027,000 after acquiring an additional 411,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Altria Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,967,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,027 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $43.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,333,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,724,273. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.45. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

