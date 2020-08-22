Intersect Capital LLC Raises Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Docusign by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Oakmont Corp purchased a new position in Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Docusign by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Docusign by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $1,181,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 405,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,580,591.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $1,032,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 431,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,618,181.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,820 shares of company stock valued at $34,901,675 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.17.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.18. 2,963,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,057. Docusign Inc has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $229.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of -179.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.71.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

