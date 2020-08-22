Intersect Capital LLC Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,459 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,110,260,000 after buying an additional 3,395,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,846,010,000 after purchasing an additional 528,871 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,401,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454,341 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,407,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,550 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,001,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,161 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. Goldman Sachs Group cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $102.40. 3,584,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,672,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $179.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.19, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $102.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.03 and its 200 day moving average is $89.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

