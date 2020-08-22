Intersect Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,653,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,875,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,910,000 after buying an additional 4,430,995 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,994,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,739.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,262,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,004,000 after buying an additional 3,085,523 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21,495.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,298,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,443,000 after buying an additional 2,287,716 shares during the period.

EEM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,657,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,893,871. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.46. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

