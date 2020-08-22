Intersect Capital LLC Sells 1,229 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.1% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 21,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 45,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

TSM traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.34. 7,935,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,768,410. The company has a market cap of $398.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.68. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.4253 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

