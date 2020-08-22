Intersect Capital LLC Sells 67 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Intersect Capital LLC decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,828 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for approximately 0.8% of Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342,704 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after purchasing an additional 169,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,192,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,795,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $958,350,000 after purchasing an additional 61,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,721,539 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $946,057,000 after purchasing an additional 21,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.40.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,484,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,108. The company has a market cap of $156.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.24. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.01.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

