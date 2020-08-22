Intersect Capital LLC Trims Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Intersect Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $57.46. 2,167,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,285. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.