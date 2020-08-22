Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,330,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 62,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,595,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.87. 34,240,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,214,568. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $282.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.12 and its 200 day moving average is $229.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.7% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

