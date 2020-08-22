IONChain (IONC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $516,790.00

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. IONChain has a total market cap of $5.83 million and approximately $516,790.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain token can now be bought for $0.0481 or 0.00000414 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin. Over the last week, IONChain has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IONChain Token Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

