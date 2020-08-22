iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) is Slow Capital Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Slow Capital Inc. owned about 0.39% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 302.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $291,000.

NYSEARCA CMF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.73. 56,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,745. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $63.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.53.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

