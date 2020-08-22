iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.8% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

IEFA traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $60.77. 4,572,250 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.39. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

