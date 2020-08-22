iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXJ. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 294.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.54. 99,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,291. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average is $67.53. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $73.32.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

