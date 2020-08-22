iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Sold by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 32,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 83,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 35,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EMB traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $113.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,667,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,259. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.16. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $117.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

