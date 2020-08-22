iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,739 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1,744.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,546,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,869,000 after buying an additional 2,408,258 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,415,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,727,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,007,000 after buying an additional 926,621 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,092,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,740,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,785. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.68. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

