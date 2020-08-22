iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Boosted by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,299,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,006,000 after acquiring an additional 713,348 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,875,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,010 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,581,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,190 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,447,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,558,000 after purchasing an additional 197,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.42. 15,926,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,686,316. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.10. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.