iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the July 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,586,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.07. 902,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,916. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $62.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.54.

