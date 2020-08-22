iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Down 26.4% in July

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the July 15th total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

EEMA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.01. The company had a trading volume of 514 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,693. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 12-month low of $49.13 and a 12-month high of $76.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEMA. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the first quarter worth $8,595,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the first quarter worth $8,004,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the first quarter worth $5,840,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 227.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 35,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the second quarter worth $1,392,000.

