iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Cynosure Management LLC

Cynosure Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.3% of Cynosure Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,060.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 24,890 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 125,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after buying an additional 23,329 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $428,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.61. 20,422,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,173,957. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.77. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

