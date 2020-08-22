iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,992 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 5.6% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 300.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 18,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 141,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after buying an additional 14,893 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,987,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,313,000 after buying an additional 174,768 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 226,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,526,000 after buying an additional 12,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,767,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,342. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.11 and its 200 day moving average is $67.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

