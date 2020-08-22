iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 3.1% of Smith Moore & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,516 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916,236 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,706,000 after acquiring an additional 101,856 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,912,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,969,000 after acquiring an additional 58,471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,767,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,342. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.11 and its 200-day moving average is $67.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

