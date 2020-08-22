IsoRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Million

Brokerages predict that IsoRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR) will announce sales of $2.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for IsoRay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.80 million. IsoRay reported sales of $1.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IsoRay will report full-year sales of $10.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $10.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.37 million, with estimates ranging from $14.64 million to $16.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IsoRay.

Shares of IsoRay stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 337,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,256. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.66. IsoRay has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.06.

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

