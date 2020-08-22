IsoRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Million

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

Brokerages predict that IsoRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR) will announce sales of $2.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for IsoRay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.80 million. IsoRay reported sales of $1.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IsoRay will report full-year sales of $10.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $10.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.37 million, with estimates ranging from $14.64 million to $16.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IsoRay.

Shares of IsoRay stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 337,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,256. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.66. IsoRay has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.06.

About IsoRay

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IsoRay (ISR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IsoRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit