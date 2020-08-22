Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Receives $144.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 232.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 946,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,993,000 after buying an additional 662,119 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,170,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,583,000 after acquiring an additional 640,421 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 992,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,698,000 after acquiring an additional 429,402 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,865,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 313,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,608,000 after acquiring an additional 125,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.87. The stock had a trading volume of 493,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,031. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $78.29 and a 52 week high of $178.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.86.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

