Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Short Interest Update

Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the July 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Korea Fund by 798.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Korea Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Korea Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Korea Fund alerts:

KF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.05. 3,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,988. Korea Fund has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.82.

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.