Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 96.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 406,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,525,000 after purchasing an additional 199,127 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total value of $6,546,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,414 shares of company stock worth $19,832,146. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.38.

Lam Research stock traded down $5.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $353.44. 2,551,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,982. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $356.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.86. The company has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

