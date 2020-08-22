Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. ValuEngine lowered Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 317.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 106,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 80,618 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 668.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,798,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,326,000 after buying an additional 1,564,100 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,948,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,281,000 after buying an additional 607,012 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNC traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.92. 1,151,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,033. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $62.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 2.25.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.