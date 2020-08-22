LIXIL Group Corporation (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Short Interest Update

LIXIL Group Corporation (OTCMKTS:KSANF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,012,800 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the July 15th total of 1,550,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,128.0 days.
LIXIL Group stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.62. 193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54. LIXIL Group has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $22.62.
