LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Up 56.4% in July

LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the July 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LZAGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. LONZA GRP AG/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of LZAGY stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.06. 41,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,805. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day moving average is $47.76. LONZA GRP AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $63.56.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma&Biotech and Specialty Ingredients. Its products and services cover bio research solutions, such as stem cells primary cells and media, cell culture, transfection, exosomes, and assay solutions; electrophoresis of nucleic acids and proteins; primary and stem cell protocols; Hepatocytes/ADMETox solutions for microsomes and primary cell culture applications; and CytoSMART system, a live cell imaging and monitoring system.

