Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.80 EPS

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $161.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $162.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.88 and its 200-day moving average is $119.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Longbow Research increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.03.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

