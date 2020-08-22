Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.73. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $6.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.97.

LULU stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $368.75. 847,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,238. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $369.77.

In other news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $586,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,465,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,017 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 31.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 33,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 970.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

