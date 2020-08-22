Maincoin (MNC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.50 Million

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, Maincoin has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $20,176.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maincoin token can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maincoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039839 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.55 or 0.05453969 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003816 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014563 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 309,206,348 tokens. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, P2PB2B, Sistemkoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.