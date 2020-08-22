Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.48.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marriott International from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marriott International from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.27. 2,058,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.56. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.