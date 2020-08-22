Master Contract Token Hits Market Cap of $378,134.51 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $378,134.51 and $6,495.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $396.15 or 0.03392356 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00058131 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006353 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.