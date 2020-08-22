MASTERNET (MASH) Trading 30.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. MASTERNET has a total market capitalization of $4,678.06 and $265.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MASTERNET has traded down 30.5% against the dollar. One MASTERNET token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00137483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.75 or 0.01677165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00188382 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00159908 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000155 BTC.

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MASTERNET is akasicglobal.io . MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH

MASTERNET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASTERNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASTERNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

