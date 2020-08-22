Max Property Group (MPG) One Day Volume Hits $685.00

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Max Property Group token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. In the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Max Property Group has a total market capitalization of $521,020.93 and $685.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Max Property Group alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002879 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000201 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002463 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000830 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Max Property Group Token Profile

Max Property Group is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Max Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Max Property Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.